County Commission approves Prichard water system funding

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission on Monday approved a proposal to divert some money devoted to repairing lift stations in the Prichard water system to fix water leaks, as well.

The money will come from General Fund money assigned to District 1, which includes Prichard. The commission had approved $1.5 million in the fall, but on Monday, commissioners agreed to use $500,000 of that for water leaks. The contract stipulates that none of the money for leaks will be used in the Alabama Village neighborhood, which has only about 30 water connections and millions of dollars’ worth of needs.

Board member John Johnson Jr. said he attended the commission meeting, in part, to ensure that the money did not go to Alabama Village. He said the utility, the city and the Prichard Housing Authority need first to agree on their individual responsibilities in that area.

“Not as of yet until the three entities can get together … with a plan to take care of the citizens and to do what’s right for the citizens in Alabama Village,” he said. “It’s not what you do, but it’s how you do it.”

Johnson, a fierce critic of Board Chairman Russell Heidelburg, also expressed concerns that the full water board has not voted on the charges.

“Once it falls into the hands of Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board’s leadership, it is a total different story,” he said. “And so that’s the reason why I want to work very closely with the County Commission … to make sure that that money goes where it belongs.”

Board attorney Jay Ross said the full board will, indeed, have to approve the changes. He said the utility to pay for the repairs, and then the County Commission will reimburse it.

“I’m sure it all be subject to county guidelines,” he said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.