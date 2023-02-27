Doobie Brothers world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Doobie Brothers fans in South Mississippi will have the chance to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary with them.

The Doobie Brothers will make a stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Aug. 28 as part of the band’s anniversary tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

