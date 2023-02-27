Advertise With Us
Doobie Brothers world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour
The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Doobie Brothers fans in South Mississippi will have the chance to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary with them.

The Doobie Brothers will make a stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Aug. 28 as part of the band’s anniversary tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

