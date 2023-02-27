MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another muggy morning with temps starting off in the low 70s as of 5am. Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon and this would make the 4th consecutive day of hitting a record high. Morning temps will be in the mid to low 60s Tue and Wed mornings but then the humidity will rise again for Thu and Fri mornings.

A cold front will FINALLY bring cooler air back to the Gulf Coast. We’ll see a few showers and storms locally but the coverage of rain won’t be overwhelming. We’ll see 30% coverage Thu through Fri morning followed by Sunny and cooler air for Friday afternoon through the weekend. Highs will be in the 66-71 degree range and mornings will be in the mid to low 40s for the weekend.

We could use more rain to help wash the high pollen out.

