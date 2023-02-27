Jet Setting with Jenn: Hosting vacation rentals with Airbnb

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - I love to travel, but I have always wondered about the other side. And with inflation and a rising cost of living, it’s no surprise that earning extra money and saving more in 2023 may be near the top of many New Year’s resolution lists.

In addition to meeting guests from all over the world, hosting is a great way to earn while you travel and combat the rising cost of living. In fact, between January and September 2022, new Hosts in the US have collectively earned over $1.5 billion in income on Airbnb.

With the introduction of Airbnb Setup, new hosts can access one-to-one guidance from a Superhost; the opportunity to have an experienced guest for their first booking; and specialized support from Airbnb Community Support agents in over 42 languages.

Kendra Redding, a registered nurse and Airbnb Superhost from Jackson, Mississippi, talked with us to discuss her experience as a host on Airbnb.

