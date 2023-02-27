Local travel agent says bookings are already filling up for new Carnival ship, ‘Spirit’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ever since Mobile waved goodbye to Carnival Ecstasy in October, the Mobile Cruise Terminal has been fairly quiet.

But now, a sign hands outside the terminal with the message that Carnival Spirit will arrive in October.

Local travel agent Andrea Miller with ‘Sea It All Travel’ says she’s already booking cruises.

“We will be getting Spirit for the fall and winter months. She will be in Alaska for the spring and summer months. So each year- as long as we keep the current schedule-- she will travel through the Panama canal to Mobile and we will run 6 months in Mobile.”

Miller says she’s seeing more early bookings than usual.

“We’ve actually got sailing that are already sold out. A lot of that is we’re excited-- we’re getting a new ship back. And a lot of that is itineraries and 8-day sailings to places like the Bahamas and other new destinations.”

Aside from new destinations, Miller says the vessel will offer amenities different from the previous ship.

“I love it- the wide open spaces, there are multiple pools on this ship- one of them, they are able to close the ceiling for bad weather so it becomes a skylight. It’s gonna bring a lot to Mobile- Mobile is going to be really excited about it.”

One local says she’s been on a cruise herself and looks forward to making more memories.

“I’ve been on one cruise when they were here and it was a fun time. I’m glad they are coming back- that will be nice for the city and it will be nice to not have to go to New Orleans,” said Kristen Dickerson.

Miller says cruises are ingrained in Mobile culture and that businesses have not only gotten used to the extra revenue but locals nearby like the convenience of having a cruise ship that calls the Port City ‘home’.

“We love our ships, we love having Carnival here, and everybody scrambles when we know we have a limited time to actually cruise,” said Miller.

Miller says the Spirit’s first sailing is on October 6, and that there are limited cabins available for that cruise.

She says the best way to book a cruise on ‘Spirit’ is with a Carnival vacation planner or a local travel agent.

