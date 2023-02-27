Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey; more buildings collapse

(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some buildings to collapse, an official said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a few buildings had collapsed in the town.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces that was hit hard by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Michael Cazzie Sellers ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charges.
Mobile County tow truck owner pleads guilty to fraud

Latest News

Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian...
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded
While Russia accuses the West of trying to destroy it, the United States remains focused on...
Putin accuses West of trying to destroy Russia
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old student brought a knife to school. When...
Kindergartner allegedly inspired by horror film brings knife to school, investigators say