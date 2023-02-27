Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man found dead in Foley jail cell, Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating

Christopher R. Myers
Christopher R. Myers(BCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Major Crimes unit is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man at the request of Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock after he was found dead in the Foley Jail.

According to a press release from the Baldwin County Major Crimes unit 39-year-old Christopher R. Myers was arrested on February 26, 2023 on a misdemeanor warrant out of Elberta. Myers was transported to the Foley Police Department’s jail where police determined that he was intoxicated and was held there in jail.

On Monday, February 27, 2023, at approximately 6:55 a.m., Mr. Myers, was found unresponsive in his cell by Foley Police Department jail staff while conducting a scheduled security check and preparing to serve breakfast. Aid was rendered and EMS responded for medical treatment, but Mr. Myers was pronounced dead.

According to the release, jail staff had contact with Myers numerous times throughout the day on Sunday, February 26, 2023, and had checked on him approximately 2 hours before he was found unresponsive. There are no obvious signs of suicide or any other trauma. An autopsy will be performed at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile, Alabama.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit has investigators from agencies outside of the Foley Police Department assigned.

“We will continue an independent investigation to determine what occurred. When the investigation is complete, it will be provided to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office and presented to a Grand Jury.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Michael Cazzie Sellers ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charges.
Mobile County tow truck owner pleads guilty to fraud

Latest News

The Mobile County Commission on Monday, February 27, 2023, approved a Tax Increment Financing...
Mobile County Commission approves special fund for Dauphin Island Parkway
Miss Coastal Alabama’s Teen 2023
Miss Coastal Alabama’s Teen 2023
Project prom dress donation event
Project prom dress donation event
19-year-old Avik Banik is the author of “Navigating High School -- A Student’s Guide to...
Book aims to help high-schoolers succeed in academics, social life, & athletics