Man found dead in Foley jail cell, Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Major Crimes unit is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man at the request of Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock after he was found dead in the Foley Jail.

According to a press release from the Baldwin County Major Crimes unit 39-year-old Christopher R. Myers was arrested on February 26, 2023 on a misdemeanor warrant out of Elberta. Myers was transported to the Foley Police Department’s jail where police determined that he was intoxicated and was held there in jail.

On Monday, February 27, 2023, at approximately 6:55 a.m., Mr. Myers, was found unresponsive in his cell by Foley Police Department jail staff while conducting a scheduled security check and preparing to serve breakfast. Aid was rendered and EMS responded for medical treatment, but Mr. Myers was pronounced dead.

According to the release, jail staff had contact with Myers numerous times throughout the day on Sunday, February 26, 2023, and had checked on him approximately 2 hours before he was found unresponsive. There are no obvious signs of suicide or any other trauma. An autopsy will be performed at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile, Alabama.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit has investigators from agencies outside of the Foley Police Department assigned.

“We will continue an independent investigation to determine what occurred. When the investigation is complete, it will be provided to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office and presented to a Grand Jury.”

