Miss Coastal Alabama’s Teen 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Britain will be competing in the Miss Alabama’s Teen pageant March 11th -12th at Thompson High School’s Performing Arts Center.

Britain’s Social Impact Initiative is “The Preemie Parent Corner”. Britain is using her social impact initiative to promote awareness of the issues babies born prematurely face, as well as their families while they are in the NICU. Britain and her twin brother Brody were born at 29 ½ weeks gestation. Britain weighed 2 pounds 5 ounces, and Brody weighed 1 pound 11 ounces. She wants families of preemies to know there is hope. She hopes to help educate the public on the dangers RSV can present to premature babies, and how to help keep their parents from exposure (which would lead to not being able to visit their baby in the NICU).

Britain will be singing Amazing Grace a cappella for her talent in the pageant. She has been singing since she was old enough to talk. She has sang the National Anthem for the Bay Bears, professional softball teams, high school sports, and Veteran’s programs. Her favorite has to be singing for the veterans because we owe them a debt of gratitude.

When Britain won Miss Coastal Alabama’s Teen, she received a full scholarship to attend Coastal Alabama Community College. After her 2 years at Coastal, she plans to attend the University of Alabama. She plans to become a veterinarian specializing in exotic pets (she owns a ball python, pink toe tarantula, Asian forest scorpion, and bearded dragon). She loves all animals!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.