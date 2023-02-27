Advertise With Us
Mobile County Commission approves special fund for Dauphin Island Parkway

Future revenue in zone will be diverted from county, school property taxes to city-controlled fund
The Mobile County Commission on Monday, February 27, 2023, approved a Tax Increment Financing...
The Mobile County Commission on Monday, February 27, 2023, approved a Tax Increment Financing District for this territory along Dauphin Island Parkway.(City of Mobile)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission on Monday gave its blessing to a plan city officials hope will transform the economically distressed Dauphin Island Parkway corridor.

The vote creates a Tax Increment Financing District that would pay for certain improvements in the designated area, which is south of Interstate 10 down to the Dog River Bridge. It does not change the tax rates. Instead, any property tax revenue above a baseline that would have been collected by the city of Mobile, the County Commission and the public school system will go into a city-controlled fund that would pay a variety of projects that city and county leaders hope will spur private investment and revitalize the area.

The City Council approved the plan last week.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for that area, like you said, for road improvement, lighting, sidewalks and other things to really give that part of Mobile a boost, if you would say, on making some well-needed improvements in that area,” said Commissioner Randall Dueitt, whose district includes Dauphin Island Parkway.

City officials project the 1,400-acre district will generate $20 million in tax revenue over its 30-year term. A committee comprising the mayor, several department heads and a representative from a private Dauphin Island Parkway group will decide how to spend the money.

Some of the projects on the drawing board include $3 million for to resurface roads and make improvements to draining and utilities; and $2 million worth of improvements that would include landscaping, sidewalk improvements, bike paths and lighting.

The fund also could pay to resurface roads and make improvements to the three schools in the zone, Gilliard Elementary, Pillans Middle School and B.C. Rain High School.

Possibilities surrounding the sight existing public parks, including the construction of boat launches, fishing piers, pickleball courts, walking trails, volleyball courts, zip lines, disc golf and skate parks.

Dueitt said he is optimistic based on the experience of the downtown improvement district.

“I’ve been involved in some TIFs and looked at some other TIFs that have been done in Mobile,” he said. “You have the downtown TIF that’s really revitalized downtown Mobile. I’ve looked at some others in other counties and other cities, and I’m pretty enthusiastic that it’ll revitalize that area, myself.”

