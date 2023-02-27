MPD arrest 3 for drugs and firearms after vehicle pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested three men Friday night on drug and firearm charges after they led police on a pursuit.

Officer said they attempted a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. on Summerville Street near Barrett’s Lane when the driver accelerated and led officers on a pursuit.

Police said the pursuit ended at the dead end of Petit Avenue and the three occupants were detained.

During an inventory of the car, MPD said they discovered drugs and guns and arrested the three individuals.

Bruce Mack, 22, Javonte Fuller, 19, and Tramaine Powell, 23, were all arrested and charged with attempting to elude with Mack also being charged for marijuana possession and pistol certain persons forbidden, according to authorities.

Fuller had five several warrants for gun and drug charges as well, according to the Mobile jail log.

---

