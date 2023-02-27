Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD arrest 3 for drugs and firearms after vehicle pursuit

Bruce Mack (left), Tramaine Powell (middle), Javonte Fuller (right)
Bruce Mack (left), Tramaine Powell (middle), Javonte Fuller (right)(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested three men Friday night on drug and firearm charges after they led police on a pursuit.

Officer said they attempted a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. on Summerville Street near Barrett’s Lane when the driver accelerated and led officers on a pursuit.

Police said the pursuit ended at the dead end of Petit Avenue and the three occupants were detained.

During an inventory of the car, MPD said they discovered drugs and guns and arrested the three individuals.

Bruce Mack, 22, Javonte Fuller, 19, and Tramaine Powell, 23, were all arrested and charged with attempting to elude with Mack also being charged for marijuana possession and pistol certain persons forbidden, according to authorities.

Fuller had five several warrants for gun and drug charges as well, according to the Mobile jail log.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Michael Cazzie Sellers ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charges.
Mobile County tow truck owner pleads guilty to fraud

Latest News

Samuel Whitlock
Police arrested a man for trafficking spice
MPD investigating 3 domestic violence cases from the weekend
Volunteer crews are working this week to help rebuild Africatown.
Cleon Jones and Heart 9/11 team up to help rebuild Africatown
The Mobile County Commission on Monday, February 27, 2023, approved a Tax Increment Financing...
Mobile County Commission approves special fund for Dauphin Island Parkway