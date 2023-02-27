MPD investigating 3 domestic violence cases from the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating three separate domestic violence and assault cases from the weekend.

The first occurred Friday at approximately 2:00 a.m. when officers responded to Spring Hill Medical Center regarding an assault that happened at the Econo Lodge off of the I-65 Service Road, according to police.

Officer said they discovered the victim and her boyfriend got into an argument and the victims boyfriend struck her multiple times with a firearm causing non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

The second one occurred Sunday at approximately 10:00 a.m. when officers responded to the 900 block of Dawes Road regarding a domestic violence complaint, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect had attacked his girlfriend with a blunt object and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

Kiara McBride (Mobile County Metro Jail)

The third incident took place on Sunday at approximately 7:20 p.m. when officers said they responded to Providence Hospital in reference to an assault that occurred at Pearson Park Apartment off of Carol Plantation Road.

Police said they discovered the victim’s girlfriend had assaulted him with a knife and he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD said they arrested Kiara McBride, 32, as the suspect in the incident.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.