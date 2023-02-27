Advertise With Us
OCSO: Man charged with sexual assault of a 12-year old

Jack Colton
Jack Colton(OCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A man has been charged with sexual assault against a 12-year old, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Jack Colton, 58, was tracked down by the OCSO at around 2 a.m. this morning after the 12-year old girl reported being drugged and assaulted multiple times in a hotel room.

The 12-year old said she asked Colton for a cigarette and he gave her what is believed to be crystal meth before performing sex acts, according to authorities.

The girl was taken to the hospital for evaluation and potential evidence was found in the hotel room and a truck was seized as well, according to police.

Deputies said Colton told them he believed the girl was 23-years old.

