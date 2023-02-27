Advertise With Us
Playing Foot Golf to preview the Children’s of Alabama fundraiser ‘Tee Off Fore a Cure’

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 18th Annual Tee Off Fore a Cure is coming up March 3-4 for Children’s of Alabama.

Kerrie Benson from Children’s of Alabama, Niall Fraser from Lakewood Golf Club and Studio10′s Joe Emer met on the course to preview this years big event.

This time, they played a different type of golf. Click on the link to see for yourself!

Tee Off Fore a Cure is a fundraiser for Children’s of Alabama. You can come on out to the opening party on Friday, March 3rd and/or register to participate in the golf event on Saturday, March 4th.

The registration link is below.

https://secure.childrensal.org/site/Calendar?view=Detail&id=103692

