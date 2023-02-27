Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Police arrested a man for trafficking spice

Samuel Whitlock
Samuel Whitlock(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD arrested a man Friday night for multiple warrants and charges, including trafficking spice, according to police.

Officers said they conducted a traffic stop at approximately 8:00 p.m. on St. Stephens Road near Craft Highway.

The subject stopped and was detained by police, but during inventory of the vehicle, police found a firearm and drugs, according to MPD.

Samuel Whitlock, 37, was arrested and charged with multiple charges, including trafficking synthetic marijuana, according to police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Michael Cazzie Sellers ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charges.
Mobile County tow truck owner pleads guilty to fraud

Latest News

MPD investigating 3 domestic violence cases from the weekend
Volunteer crews are working this week to help rebuild Africatown.
Cleon Jones and Heart 9/11 team up to help rebuild Africatown
The Mobile County Commission on Monday, February 27, 2023, approved a Tax Increment Financing...
Mobile County Commission approves special fund for Dauphin Island Parkway
Christopher R. Myers
Man found dead in Foley jail cell, Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating