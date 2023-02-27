Police arrested a man for trafficking spice

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD arrested a man Friday night for multiple warrants and charges, including trafficking spice, according to police.

Officers said they conducted a traffic stop at approximately 8:00 p.m. on St. Stephens Road near Craft Highway.

The subject stopped and was detained by police, but during inventory of the vehicle, police found a firearm and drugs, according to MPD.

Samuel Whitlock, 37, was arrested and charged with multiple charges, including trafficking synthetic marijuana, according to police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.