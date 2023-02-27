Rosinton Elementary’s 17th Annual Armadillo Dash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Armadillo Dash consists of a 5K Run/Walk and a 1-Mile Fun Run. This year they will have over 30 vendors, as well as entertainment and activities for everyone.

17th Annual Armadillo Dash

Saturday, March 4th

9:00 AM-1:00pm

Rosinton Elementary School

https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Robertsdale/ArmadilloDash

Rosinton Elementary

Rosinton, Alabama

19757 County Road 64

Robertsdale, AL 36567

251-964-5210 www.bcbe.org/rosinton

https://www.facebook.com/rosintonelementaryschool

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.