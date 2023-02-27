Advertise With Us
Rosinton Elementary’s 17th Annual Armadillo Dash

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Armadillo Dash consists of a 5K Run/Walk and a 1-Mile Fun Run. This year they will have over 30 vendors, as well as entertainment and activities for everyone.

Saturday, March 4th

9:00 AM-1:00pm

Rosinton Elementary School

https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Robertsdale/ArmadilloDash

Rosinton, Alabama

19757 County Road 64

Robertsdale, AL 36567

251-964-5210 www.bcbe.org/rosinton

https://www.facebook.com/rosintonelementaryschool

---

