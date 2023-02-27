Rosinton Elementary’s 17th Annual Armadillo Dash
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Armadillo Dash consists of a 5K Run/Walk and a 1-Mile Fun Run. This year they will have over 30 vendors, as well as entertainment and activities for everyone.
17th Annual Armadillo Dash
Saturday, March 4th
9:00 AM-1:00pm
Rosinton Elementary School
https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Robertsdale/ArmadilloDash
Rosinton Elementary
Rosinton, Alabama
19757 County Road 64
Robertsdale, AL 36567
251-964-5210 www.bcbe.org/rosinton
https://www.facebook.com/rosintonelementaryschool
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.