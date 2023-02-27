Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Satsuma Swamp Fest returns this weekend

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Satsuma Swamp Fest is a community festival and car show raising money for the city schools.

Swamp Fest 2023 will be held on Saturday, March 4 at the Satsuma High School campus.

Northside Cruisers Car Club is a longtime supporter. Last year they had over 180 cars in show.

Piggly Wiggly is their main sponsor this year, providing most of the food that will be served.

There will be over 70 vendors.

Entertainment will include the High School Jazz Band, the school choirs, The Single Tree Band, The Bienville Band, The Azaleas, the Chestangs, Aaron Moss, and others.

http://satsumaswampfest.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Michael Cazzie Sellers ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charges.
Mobile County tow truck owner pleads guilty to fraud

Latest News

Miss Coastal Alabama’s Teen 2023
Miss Coastal Alabama’s Teen 2023
Jet Setting with Jenn: Hosting vacation rentals with Airbnb
Jet Setting with Jenn: Hosting vacation rentals with Airbnb
Jet Setting with Jenn: Hosting vacation rentals with Airbnb
Jet Setting with Jenn: Hosting vacation rentals with Airbnb
Rosinton Elementary’s 17th Annual Armadillo Dash
Rosinton Elementary’s 17th Annual Armadillo Dash
Rosinton Elementary’s 17th Annual Armadillo Dash
Rosinton Elementary’s 17th Annual Armadillo Dash