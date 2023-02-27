Satsuma Swamp Fest returns this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Satsuma Swamp Fest is a community festival and car show raising money for the city schools.

Swamp Fest 2023 will be held on Saturday, March 4 at the Satsuma High School campus.

Northside Cruisers Car Club is a longtime supporter. Last year they had over 180 cars in show.

Piggly Wiggly is their main sponsor this year, providing most of the food that will be served.

There will be over 70 vendors.

Entertainment will include the High School Jazz Band, the school choirs, The Single Tree Band, The Bienville Band, The Azaleas, the Chestangs, Aaron Moss, and others.

http://satsumaswampfest.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.