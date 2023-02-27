Traffic stop in Walton County leads to arrest of 2007 homicide suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Walton County results in the arrest of the suspect in a 2007 Fort Lauderdale homicide, according to police.

Authorities said just before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, A Walton County sheriff’s deputy witnessed a white Nissan Altima pass a vehicle on a double yellow line going northbound on County Road 393 N.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and the driver identified himself as Jose Wilson Padilla-Padilla, 41, and dispatch notified the deputy that Padilla had a warrant in Broward County for first degree murder from a 2007 Fort Lauderdale homicide where he was under the alias Wilson “El Tigre” Padilla-Diaz, according to WCSO.

Officials said Padilla’s wife came to get the vehicle and said the two met in Mexico 12 years ago and had been living in Santa Rosa Beach for less than a year.

Padilla was booked in Walton County Jail for the warrant as well as driving without a license and is awaiting extradition to Broward County, according to police.

Authorities said an active ICE detainer was placed on Padilla that will carry over into his extradition.

WCSO said any questions regarding the homicide should be directed to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.