Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Michael Cazzie Sellers ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charges.
Mobile County tow truck owner pleads guilty to fraud

Latest News

Man found dead in Foley jail cell, Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating
Man found dead in Foley jail cell, Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating
Baldwin County EMA urging rip current awareness
Baldwin County EMA urging rip current awareness
Cleon Jones and Heart 9/11 team up to help rebuild Africatown
Cleon Jones and Heart 9/11 team up to help rebuild Africatown
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder