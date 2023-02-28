11 arrested in internet crimes against children case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Authorities arrested 11 men in connection with an internet crimes against children case, the Pensacola Police Department announced Tuesday.

According to Pensacola PD, the arrests resulted from a joint investigation involving Pensacola police, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Those arrested include:

Christopher A. Harrington, 40

Steven E. Pace, 25

Brandon M. Webb, 35

Khairul Subha, 32

Marion D. Wassman, 55

Devin N. Sheffield, 25

Justin McClendon, 33

Ryan Hester, 26

Frank B. Rhobotham, 74

George Tolbert, 63

John W. Hairelson, 38

Authorities have released no details about the operation.

