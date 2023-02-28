Advertise With Us
34-year-old man dies while being booked into Baldwin County jail

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A man being booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center suffered a medical emergency and later died at a hospital in Bay Minette, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 34-year-old Nickolas Ray Buck was transferred from the Gulf Shores City Jail to the Baldwin County Corrections Center after Gulf Shores police arrested him for a felony domestic violence charge.

While being booked Monday at BCCC, Buck fell into medical distress and was immediately taken to North Baldwin Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m, authorities said.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death. An autopsy will be performed at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and the Baldwin County District Attorney will review the results of the investigation, authorities said.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is also investigating an unrelated incident in Foley after 39-year-old Christopher R. Myers was found unresponsive in his cell at the Foley Jail Monday morning and was pronounced dead.

