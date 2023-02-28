Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Budget Friendly red carpet beauty looks

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s “red-carpet”, awards and runway season and it is easier than ever to create some of those fabulous looks in minutes right at home.

Celebrity stylist and beauty expert Emily Loftiss shows us budget-friendly beauty options for every size and preference.

Interviews courtesy Secret and Olay Body.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

Red Carpet Beauty
Red Carpet Beauty
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
Doing Good: Drug Education Council
Doing Good: Drug Education Council