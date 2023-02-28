Budget Friendly red carpet beauty looks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s “red-carpet”, awards and runway season and it is easier than ever to create some of those fabulous looks in minutes right at home.

Celebrity stylist and beauty expert Emily Loftiss shows us budget-friendly beauty options for every size and preference.

Interviews courtesy Secret and Olay Body.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.