Doing Good: Drug Education Council

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this ‘Doing Good’, we speak with Virginia Guy, the Executive Director of The Drug Education Council. The Drug Education Council provides prevention, intervention, and recovery support services for individuals and families struggling with substance use disorder and addiction. They serve 8 counties in southwest Alabama.

Their next major event is their annual fundraising luncheon to be held on Monday, March 20 at 12pm, at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel. The event will feature internationally acclaimed recording artist John McAndrew. Tickets are available online.

The Drug Education Council’s mission is to let people know that if they have a loved one who is struggling with addiction, there IS help available. They can call and get help finding the appropriate services for their family. Additionally, the DEC wants to help families raise healthy, drug-free kids. They provide tips and information about how to have age-appropriate conversations with their children about alcohol and other drugs.

For event ticket information and general information about the Drug Education Council visit:

https://www.drugeducation.org/

