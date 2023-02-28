Dozens gather in Gulf Shores for free “Seniors and Sandcastles” class

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Beachgoers in Gulf Shores got an opportunity to learn how to build sandcastles Tuesday morning.

It was a great turnout Tuesday morning for the “seniors and sandcastles” event at Gulf State park. The class began at 10 a.m. and featured over 30 people.

The class is for people over 55 looking to learn a new skill.

The group “Sandcastle University” helped to organize the class and they say it’s been a huge success. We spoke to a woman visiting the area who says this is more than she expected.

“A lot of it is just kind of shock. I think there are things that go into it that I would’ve never guessed. Because when you’re a kid, you grab the sand with your hands and that’s the last thing you do. So a lot of shock, a lot of interest. A lot of learning,” Jennifer Mayer said.

It was completely free and it only took about an hour.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.