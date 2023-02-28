Advertise With Us
Dozens gather in Gulf Shores for free “Seniors and Sandcastles” class

Beachgoers in Gulf Shores got an opportunity to learn how to build sandcastles Tuesday morning
By Stephen Moody
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Beachgoers in Gulf Shores got an opportunity to learn how to build sandcastles Tuesday morning.

It was a great turnout Tuesday morning for the “seniors and sandcastles” event at Gulf State park. The class began at 10 a.m. and featured over 30 people.

The class is for people over 55 looking to learn a new skill.

The group “Sandcastle University” helped to organize the class and they say it’s been a huge success. We spoke to a woman visiting the area who says this is more than she expected.

“A lot of it is just kind of shock. I think there are things that go into it that I would’ve never guessed. Because when you’re a kid, you grab the sand with your hands and that’s the last thing you do. So a lot of shock, a lot of interest. A lot of learning,” Jennifer Mayer said.

It was completely free and it only took about an hour.

---

