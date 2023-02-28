It’s another muggy morning on the Gulf Coast yet again with temperatures starting off in the lower 70s as of 5am. The sky is cloudy and there will be a few stray showers possible, but the rain coverage will remain at 10%.

We will see ANOTHER record high today with many spots climbing to the mid 80s this afternoon so stay hydrated out there. Morning temps will be in the mid to upper 60s through Friday morning. Expect highs to be WAY above average with mid to low 80s today, tomorrow, and Thursday.

A cold front finally arrives as the Upper High in the Gulf breaks down. Rain coverage increases to the 30-40% range and there could be a few strong storms in the mix so make sure you stay weather aware. Weekend weather looks perfect with sunshine, highs in the low 70s, and mornings in the upper 40s.

