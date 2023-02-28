Man accused of stealing from nursing home while on the job

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested James Breazeale for allegedly stealing from a nursing home while he worked there.

MPD said they got a search warrant of his home and found items reported missing from the Vitality Living Center on Morrison Drive.

Police said he no longer works there.

He also had outstanding warrants and police said he could face even more charges.

Breazeale is facing eight theft of property charges. Some are felonies.

