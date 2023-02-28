Advertise With Us
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison Co.

Harrison County deputies responded to a suspected burglary call around 10:15 p.m. near Merlin...
Harrison County deputies responded to a suspected burglary call around 10:15 p.m. near Merlin Lane off Orange Grove Road.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS), Harrison County deputies responded to a suspected burglary call around 10:15 p.m. near Merlin Lane off Orange Grove Road.

We don’t have confirmation on who fired the gun, but two subjects were arrested on scene and another was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. When it completes its investigation, findings will be shared with the local District Attorney’s Office.

