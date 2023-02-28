MCA to begin taking applications for help with heating bills

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action Inc. will begin accepting applications on Wednesday for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Those who qualify can go to the James Seals Community Center auditorium, 540 Texas St., from 8 a.m. until noon starting Wednesday. Applications will be accepted through March 24. Walk-in applications will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

The federally funded program is designed to assist families in Mobile and Washington counties with heating bills.

Applicants must be income eligible and have current utility bills and a current lease in the name of the head of household or spouse.

Residents can call 251-206-6117 or visit the MCA website for more information.

