McGill-Toolen Boys Basketball team gears up for Final Four

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One local high school boys’ basketball team is still on the hunt for the blue map. McGill-Toolen has made it to the final four in back-to-back seasons. I caught up with the Yellow Jackets as they prepare to face the Buckhorn Bucks on Wednesday.

Tomorrow, the Yellow Jackets will hit the road to Birmingham, but today they are putting the final touches on their game plan before they face the Bucks on March 1st.

McGill has had an impressive season. They sit at 29-6 and have gone undefeated in 6A Area 2.

Still, this isn’t a season that many could have predicted. Head coach Phillip Murphy says some people had their doubts, but these guys always expected to be here.

“Well, nobody expected these guys to be here and we’re not happy that we’re there, we expected to be there, but these guys have fought through a lot of adversity to get here and there, they’re just winners. That’s what everybody should know about these guys.”

McGill has a leg up on the competition too. Many of these guys have been in the exact same situation they are in right now, one year ago. The Yellow Jackets made it all the way to the final four just last season, so they’re familiar with the pressure.

They dropped a close one to Huffman in the state semifinals and missed a shot at the championship in 2022, but this year, they’re using that experience to their advantage.

“These guys we’re depending on, they were here last year. They’ve been in that moment. They know what it’s like, they know what it looks like, they know it sounds like so, it kind of takes some of the pressure off, but you never know until you get under the lights, and I think our guys will be ready once we get there.”

Tip off for Wednesday’s matchup is set for 10:45AM.

