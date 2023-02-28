Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater upcoming shows
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster talks about the upcoming shows happening in our area.
SAENGER THEATRE
March 8 – Floyd Nation
March 20 – Joanne Shaw Taylor
April 22 - Gladys Knight
April 30 – Champions Of Magic
MOBILE CONVENTION CENTER
Mobile Boat Show - March 3-5 – Adults $10
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER
Blippi The Wonderful World Tour – April 6
World Ballet Series: Cinderella – April 7
Billy Strings – April 14 & 15
Madagascar The Musical – May 30
Menopause The Musical – April 21
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.