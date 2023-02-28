Advertise With Us
Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater upcoming shows

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster talks about the upcoming shows happening in our area.

SAENGER THEATRE

March 8 – Floyd Nation

March 20 – Joanne Shaw Taylor

April 22 - Gladys Knight

April 30 – Champions Of Magic

MOBILE CONVENTION CENTER

Mobile Boat Show - March 3-5 – Adults $10

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

Blippi The Wonderful World Tour – April 6

World Ballet Series: Cinderella – April 7

Billy Strings – April 14 & 15

Madagascar The Musical – May 30

Menopause The Musical – April 21

---

