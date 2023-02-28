Advertise With Us
Mobile County juvenile court judge suspended amid ethics complaint

Judge Edmond Naman... accused of ethics violation.
Judge Edmond Naman... accused of ethics violation.(Mobile County Circuit Court)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County juvenile court judge has been suspended amid an ethics complaint, Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter confirmed Tuesday.

The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission made the complaint against Edmond Naman, who has been on the bench since 2007. The Alabama Court of the Judiciary will determine the judge’s fate. If it finds misconduct, it could impose a range of punishments ranging from a reprimand to removal from office.

Youngpeter told FOX10 News that the complaint revolves around allegations that Naman improperly appointed his brother-in-law to handle legal matters before Juvenile Court.

Naman did not immediately respond to phone and text messages.

Recently retired District Judge George Hardesty will handle Naman’s caseload until the matter is resolved, Youngpeter told FOX10 News.

A graduate of Jones School of Law in Montgomery, Naman served as an assistant district attorney prior to winning election to the bench in 2006. He served as special prosecutor in charge of gun and violent crime and also worked as a prosecutor for the Mobile County Drug Court Program.

Naman is the second Mobile County judge in as many years to faces ethics allegations. The Judicial Inquiry Commission accused then-Circuit Judge James Patterson of improper conduct on the bench. The Court of the Judiciary ultimately reached a settlement with Patterson, and he briefly returned to his post last year before suffering a stroke that led to his death.

