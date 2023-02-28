MPD investigating a robbery at Circle K off Airport Blvd

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning at the Circle K gas station located at 6900 Airport Boulevard.

Officers said they responded to the robbery at approximately 2:51 a.m. and discovered a male subject had reached over the counter and took merchandise.

The victim attempted to retrieve the merchandise, but the subject pulled out a firearm and then fled on foot, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

