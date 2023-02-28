Advertise With Us
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman is charged with sexual misconduct after allegedly slapping a jail nurse on her bottom.

The allegations also included some comments about the nurse’s behind. The suspect’s defense attorney said she believed this is a waste of resources and money, but investigators disagreed.

Bethany Brewer, 42, was booked into Metro Jail last September on a public intoxication charge. It was during that booking process when, according to new court documents, Brewer committed the crime of sexual misconduct.

The alleged victim is a jail nurse.

According to the documents, she was assessing Brewer when she said quote, “Ms. Brewer tapped me on my left buttock twice in a slapping motion and commented, ‘Oh, your booty is popping!’”

The nurse said she immediately moved Brewer’s hand from her body and told her not to ever touch her again. That nurse is now pressing charges which lead to Brewer being booked earlier this month.

Brewer’s defense attorney, Maxine Walters, said going to court for this class a misdemeanor is unnecessary.

“For this to be something that taxpayer dollars are going to, that people have to hire lawyers for and go to court for and drag this out for several months, it doesn’t warrant that type of response,” said Walters. “I think there are a lot more serious issues that should be focused on here in Mobile versus the allegations in this case.”

FOX10 News received this statement from Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch:

“We have a zero tolerance and mandatory reporting policy for sexual harassment within Mobile County Metro Jail.”

Brewer’s arraignment is set for Wednesday.

