Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Orange Beach announces beach closure ahead of Spring break

The map of the beach closure and a picture of the section.
The map of the beach closure and a picture of the section.(City of Orange Beach)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Orange Beach announced that the Alabama Point East section of the beach by the Perdido Pass Bridge is now closed to the public.

Officials said the closure will last through Spring break and will help address safety concerns by Orange Beach PD.

The rest of the beaches will be open to the public as well as parking, according to the city.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday

Latest News

MPD investigating a robbery at Circle K off Airport Blvd
Dozens gather in Gulf Shores for free “Seniors and Sandcastles” class
Dozens gather in Gulf Shores for free “Seniors and Sandcastles” class
A courtroom in Mobile, Alabama, shows modified seating for jurors during the COVID-19 pandemic....
Mobile mayor pitches $1.5 million plan to help DA cut backlog
Beachgoers in Gulf Shores got an opportunity to learn how to build sandcastles Tuesday morning.
Dozens gather in Gulf Shores for free “Seniors and Sandcastles” class