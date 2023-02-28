Prichard PD asking for public’s help locating two homicide suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two males that have a connection to the homicide of Jaylin Foxx that happened on February 19, 2023.

According to Prichard PD, The body of Jaylin Foxx was found in a cut-through joining the Gulf Village to the Alabama Village. Prichard Homicide has identified Jakane Robinson aka “Kane” and Kendarius Welch aka " Tall Ken " as persons of interest.

Jakane Robinson has connections to Selma and Demopolis, Al. In April of 2022, Jakane Robinson was found not guilty of Capital Murder in Demopolis, Al

If you have any information on where police can locate Welch and Robinson please contact Prichard Police Homicide Unit (251) 452-2211 and Sgt. Andrews

