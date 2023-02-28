The Prichard water board might default; what would that look like?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard water system could default this week on a $55 million bond issue, but it is unclear what exactly that would mean for customers.

Prichard Water & Sewer Board member John Johnson Jr. said he fears the bondholder, Synovus Bank, might seize assets or take over the entire system.

“Default from what my understanding is would be like a home foreclosure, where the owners of the mortgage, this being the bond, would come in and do what it is that they, you know, need to do to recover their losses,” he said.

Chris Lawrey, a finance professor at the University of South Alabama, said that is unlikely. If it comes to that, he said, the utility almost certainly would seek bankruptcy protection and work out a deal.

“The court isn’t going to take over the assets and sell assets to pay off the bonds,” he said. Like with a home mortgage, you don’t pay your home loan, they’re gonna repossess your house, sell the house and repay the debt. … (In the case of a utility) the court is going to help the issuer of the bond, basically try to go through a re-financing program.”

Defaults on municipal bonds are rare, Lawrey said. When public borrowers have trouble making payments, he added, the lenders and borrowers work hard to avoid it.

“Nobody wants these things to default,” he said.

The Prichard water system missed some payments on the bond last year, but board attorney Jay Ross said the utility made a full payment in January. Still, while he previously appeared confident that system would get its finances in order, he appeared less certain Monday. He said he hoped to learn more in the next day or two.

Johnson said he has pressed Board Chairman Russell Heidelburg and two other members for an explanation.

“None of them have come forward, have had any concrete answers,” he said. “So, it’s just, you know, we’re standing around, and we’re just watching – waiting and watching.”

As to whether the bank actually would try to seize property and equipment, Johnson said: “Synovus Bank is gonna do what they need to do to be good stewards over the money that they have loaned and entrusted to Prichard water board’s leadership.”

Customers like Gean Doyle said they worry the board’s financial problems ultimately will end up costing them.

“Where is the money? We have money, funds coming in,” she said. “How is it being spent? We have a treasurer. We have a secretary but no paperwork to show where the money is going. … It could lead to increasing in our bills.”

Even if the bank does not try to take over the system or seize property, that does not mean a default would be free of consequences. Lawrey said it would make it harder – and more expensive – to borrow money in the future.

“It’s gonna have an impact,” he said. “They’re gonna get a lower credit rating. Until they resolve this, they’re gonna have trouble borrowing any more money in the future. And even once they do get this resolved, it’s gonna lead to a lower credit rating.”

