Recipe: Cajun Crawfish Waffle

Waffle Bar & Bakery visited Studio 10 to make some of their signature waffles. You can catch them at Ballyhoo Festival in Gulf Shores!

INGREDIENTS:

Crawfish Etouffee:

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped celery

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 cups seafood broth

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails, with fat

1/4 cup sliced green onion, plus extra for garnish

STEPS:

Make a roux by melting butter over medium heat and stir in the flour; cook and stir constantly for about 4 minutes or until caramel-colored.

Add the onion, bell pepper and celery; cook another 3-4 minutes or until tender. Add the garlic and seasonings and cook another minute.

Slowly stir in the stock. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to a medium low simmer, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the crawfish tails and cook until crawfish is heated through; stir in green onion. Serve on cornbread waffle.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Waffle Bar & Bakery

Food truck based out of Loxley, AL

Follow on Facebook or Instagram @wafflebarbakery

SPECIAL EVENT:

Ballyhoo Festival

March 4-5, 2023

Gulf State Park, Gulf Shores

ballyhoofestival.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.