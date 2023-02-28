Advertise With Us
Recipe: Cajun Crawfish Waffle

By Allison Bradley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Waffle Bar & Bakery visited Studio 10 to make some of their signature waffles. You can catch them at Ballyhoo Festival in Gulf Shores!

INGREDIENTS:

  • Crawfish Etouffee:
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped celery
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 cups seafood broth
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails, with fat
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onion, plus extra for garnish

STEPS:

Make a roux by melting butter over medium heat and stir in the flour; cook and stir constantly for about 4 minutes or until caramel-colored.

Add the onion, bell pepper and celery; cook another 3-4 minutes or until tender. Add the garlic and seasonings and cook another minute.

Slowly stir in the stock. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat to a medium low simmer, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the crawfish tails and cook until crawfish is heated through; stir in green onion. Serve on cornbread waffle.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

  • Waffle Bar & Bakery
  • Food truck based out of Loxley, AL
  • Follow on Facebook or Instagram @wafflebarbakery

