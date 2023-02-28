Advertise With Us
Traffic fatality on University Boulevard

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a traffic fatality occurred on North University Boulevard at Mickey Drive.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. and no further details are available at this time.

We will update this story as we gather more details.

