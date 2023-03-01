100th Anniversary of the Equal Rights Amendment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 100 years ago, advocates began the fight to pass the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), to ensure “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

However, now a century later, the ERA still hasn’t been enshrined in the Constitution. As Women’s History Month kicks off, ERA Coalition President and CEO Zakiya Thomas spoke with us about the history of the Equal Rights Amendment, and, why we urgently need the ERA to instill this amendment in the Constitution.

About Zakiya Thomas

Zakiya Thomas joined the ERA Coalition with more than a decade of experience as a campaign manager, political strategist, and leader in building nonprofits, political campaigns, and businesses to help achieve their goals. Prior to joining the ERA Coalition as President and CEO, Thomas founded and led a consulting firm on the premise of doing well while doing good to help small businesses, startups, nonprofits, and political organizations grow, adapt, and thrive.

Thomas is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law where she teaches a nonpartisan course on how to run for political office. A licensed social worker, Thomas volunteers as a group facilitator for a parenting education program, working with parents and children. She is also on the Board of Pro-Choice Virginia. Zakiya received a Master of Science in Social Work from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science from the College of William and Mary.

About the ERA Coalition

The ERA Coalition was founded in 2014 to bring concerted, organized action to the effort to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The ERA Coalition has a sister organization, the Fund for Women’s Equality, which promotes public education and outreach on the need for constitutional equality. Composed of more than 280 organizations across the country, the Coalition provides education and advocacy on constitutional Equality.

While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began nearly a century ago, our renewed efforts are centered on women of color (African American, Asian American/Pacific Islander, Latina, and Native American), gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people – those who are most impacted by systemic inequities.

---

