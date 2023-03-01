Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2024 educational budget last to include COVID-19 federal funding

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, the State Department of Education presented its asks for the 2024 educational budget. This is the last budget that includes COVID-19 federal funding.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has received over $3 billion in federal funding for schools.

Dr. Eric Mackey, the State Superintendent for the Alabama Board of Education, said the federal money has helped fund programs such as the summer reading initiative.

“Our summer reading camps that have been very successful, that have been helping children become better readers by exposing them to more books and more instruction in the summer,” said Mackey.

The federal funds coming to an end will have little to no impact on the 2024 budget, but Mackey said they are already discussing how to move forward with the budget in 2025 and beyond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
UPDATE: Celeste Road reopens after fatal wreck
Two-vehicle crash on Celeste Road claims the life of a young woman
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

A Spirit Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a battery in an overhead bin caught...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing after battery fire
Three-year-old boy diagnosed with rare disease is fighting to get his fingers and toes back
Three-year-old boy diagnosed with rare disease is fighting to get his fingers and toes back
Boy with rare disease needs the publics help
Boy with rare disease needs the publics help
West Florida student competing on Jeopardy tomorrow
Pensacola contestant to take Jeopardy! stage Thursday
West Florida student competing on Jeopardy tomorrow
West Florida student competing on Jeopardy tomorrow