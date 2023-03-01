Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

ADOC seeking escaped inmate

Treundous Qwavon Davis
Treundous Qwavon Davis(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are search for an inmate who escaped from the Mobile Community Based Facility in Prichard early Wednesday morning.

Twenty-seven-year-old Treundous Qwavon Davis, who was charged with burglary out of Russell County, Ala., escaped from the Prichard facility around 1 a.m., according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a tan state uniform.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call your local law enforcement, the Mobile Community Based Facility in Prichard, or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

FOX10 Breaking News
Mobile PD investigates overnight homicide on Heron Drive
FOX10 Breaking News
Mobile PD investigating overnight homicide on Heron Drive
Paid parking at Gulf Shores beaches goes into effect today
Paid parking at Gulf Shores beaches goes into effect today
Dr. Jonathan Nakhla ... charged with reckless murder.
Here’s what the prosecution and defense can and cannot say during Mobile reckless murder trial