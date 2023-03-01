Bellingrath Gardens 3rd Annual Beers and Blooms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bellingrath Gardens and Home is hosting its 3rd Annual Beers and Blooms, an all-day craft beer and live music festival on the Great Lawn at the heart of the Gardens. Guests will have the opportunity to hear great music from local bands, sample a wide variety of craft brews, shop with local vendors at their booths, and feast with a selection of food trucks, all in the beautiful surroundings of the springtime Gardens.

Beers and Blooms will take place on March 4, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with the gates opening at 11:00 AM. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy

the event. There are eleven craft breweries from all over the southeast, four bands of various musical genres, six food trucks offering different cuisine along with the Magnolia Café, and six different shopping vendors with booths for guests to shop including Bellingrath’s Gift Shop. In the event that there is inclement weather or rain, the event will be held at the same time on March 5, 2023.

Join us in bringing awareness to this great event for the community of Mobile and beyond. One of our goals at Bellingrath Gardens and Home is to bring safe and family-friendly events to the greater Gulf Coast area. All ticket pricing and information can be found at bellingrath.org/experiences/events/beers-blooms/. Guests must be 21+ to consume alcoholic beverages.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the 65-acre garden and grand estate home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath.

The above information was provided by Bellingrath Gardens.

