Child safety organization shares advice in light of 2-year-old’s hot car death in Atmore

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore community is still reeling from the tragic death of a 2-year-old.

Police say he was locked in a hot car for hours. The temperature outside was only about 81 degrees, but it was much hotter inside the car.

Investigators say the child’s father was supposed to drop him off at daycare but he forgot- leaving the child in the backseat all day.

Janette Fennell, president and founder of Kids and Car Safety, is begging folks to be aware because tragedies like these can happen to anyone.

“Please don’t think that this can’t happen to you because it’s the biggest mistake you can make. This happens to the best of parents,” she stated.

Fennell says a few seconds of preparation can save you a lifetime of regret.

“One thing they can do is always have a teddy bear in the child’s car seat and as soon as the child is put in there, put that teddy bear up front in the passenger seat so they have a visual reminder,” she said.

She says you can also leave something in the back of your vehicle, like a phone or purse, or a valuable item that will always force you to open the back door when you arrive at your destination.

Fennell also says parents and day cares should collaborate and communicate.

“Try to have a program with your day care provider that says ‘if my child doesn’t show up within ten or fifteen minutes of this child scheduled- here’s every emergency number you can call’”, she encouraged.

According to Kids and Car Safety, Alabama ranks number 10 in the nation for child hot car deaths, with at least 32 deaths since 1995.

Living in a warmer climate, there’s an even greater concern.

For local mother Jacklyn Stanton, this story shook her to the core.

“You see it all the time on the local news about children being left in hot cars and day cares leaving kids in hot cars, and it’s really tragic that a poor, innocent child could be left behind like that,” she said.

A busy parent herself, Stanton shares her own advice.

“I have a really neat function that tells me to get out of the car and says ‘check the back seat’ every time and it’s really helpful. Also another thing is- whenever we get in the car, we do a lot of talking the whole time. I always talk to them so they know mom is there and it makes me more conscious.”

Click here for an exhaustive list on child car safety resources.

