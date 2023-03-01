DAR to commemorate Battle of Fort Charlotte

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Battle of Fort Charlotte was fought during the American Revolution in Mobile and next weekend it will be remembered during a ceremony at Mardi Gras Park.

Sandra Rackard with the Daughters of the American Revolution visited the FOX10 News Studios and sat down with Lenise Ligon to tell us more about it.

---

