Early morning fire on Old Military Road

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire and Rescue said they responded to 2300 Old Military Road at approximately 6:02 a.m. in reference to a residence on fire.

Officials said they arrived minutes later and discovered a single-story residence with flames and smoke and were able to extinguish it without any injuries or further incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.

---

