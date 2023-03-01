Early morning fire on Old Military Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire and Rescue said they responded to 2300 Old Military Road at approximately 6:02 a.m. in reference to a residence on fire.

Officials said they arrived minutes later and discovered a single-story residence with flames and smoke and were able to extinguish it without any injuries or further incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.

