ECSO looking for suspect in convenience store robbery

ECSO robbery suspect
ECSO robbery suspect(ECSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - ECSO said they are asking the public for any information on a suspect who robbed a convenience store last Monday, Feb. 20.

Officials said the convenience store is located on the 1900 block of Nine Mile Road and the suspect left the store in the red and silver scooter pictured above.

The suspect may be responsible for other thefts at this location and is believed to reside in the area of University Parkway and Nine Mile Road, according to authorities.

ECSO said if anyone has any information, contact them at (850) 436-9620 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

