Fatal wreck shuts down part of Celeste Road

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department is on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle traffic crash that has shut down part of Celeste Road.

The wreck occurred in the 9000 block of Celeste Road and this section part of of the road will likely be closed for the next few hours, police said.

No other information on the crash is being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Northbound traffic on Celeste Road will be diverted down Lafitte Road while southbound traffic is being diverted down Radcliff Road, authorities said.

Residents who live north of Lafitte Road, south of Celeste Oaks Subdivision, south of Radcliff Road and north of The Woodlands Subdivision will be allowed access with proof of residence, according to Saraland PD.

