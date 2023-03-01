Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fatal wreck shuts down part of Celeste Road

Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday night.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department is on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle traffic crash that has shut down part of Celeste Road.

The wreck occurred in the 9000 block of Celeste Road and this section part of of the road will likely be closed for the next few hours, police said.

No other information on the crash is being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Northbound traffic on Celeste Road will be diverted down Lafitte Road while southbound traffic is being diverted down Radcliff Road, authorities said.

Residents who live north of Lafitte Road, south of Celeste Oaks Subdivision, south of Radcliff Road and north of The Woodlands Subdivision will be allowed access with proof of residence, according to Saraland PD.

FOX10 will have more information once it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse
Jasman Johnson
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper
The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

Latest News

Necole Nettles
MPD: Woman stabs man during argument
Treundous Qwavon Davis
UPDATE: Escaped inmate caught
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
Char’Nesia Unique Lee
Mobile woman accused of stabbing another woman in alleged road rage incident
Today officially begins the paid parking season in Gulf Shores and those looking to enjoy a...
Gulf Shores paid parking season begins with price increase