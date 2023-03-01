Advertise With Us
Fiery train crash in Greece kills 16, hurts at least 85

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars.(AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPE, Greece (AP) — A passenger train and an oncoming freight train collided in a fiery wreck in northern Greece early Wednesday, killing 16 people and injuring at least 85, Fire Service officials said.

Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flame after the collision near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens. Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 25 people had serious injuries.

“The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis said.

Hospital units used to treat burn victims had been alerted in the area, he said, and dozens of ambulances were involved in the rescue effort.

Rescuers wearing head lamps worked in thick smoke, pulling pieces of mangled metal from the rail cars to search for trapped people.

“It was a very powerful collision. This is a terrible night. ... It’s hard to describe the scene,” Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the central Thessaly area, told state television.

“The front section of the train was smashed. ... We’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment clear the debris and lift the rail cars. There’s debris flung all around the crash site.”

Officials said the army had been contacted to assist.

Rail operator Hellenic Train said the northbound passenger train from Athens to Thessaloniki had about 350 passengers on board when the collision occurred.

Passengers who received minor injuries or were unharmed were transported by bus to Thessaloniki, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the incident.

___

Gatopoulos reported from Athens.

