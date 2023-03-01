Advertise With Us
Grand Bay man arrested for child pornography

Grand Bay man arrested for child porn(WALA)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay man is back behind bars on a child pornography charge this time.

According to jail records, Daniel Holloman’s criminal history dates back 40 years ago. The 59-year-old is charged with child pornography possession, resisting arrest, and drug possession.

MCSO took him into custody Monday, and Tuesday he sits in Metro on a $15,000 bond.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they caught the career criminal with the child porn while searching his home for a different crime back in 2021. He was accused of impersonating a police officer. Investigators said he was pulling people over in his personal vehicle with blue lights.

MCSO arrested him and got a search warrant of his house. According to court documents, they confiscated a police knife, sheriffs’ badge, handcuffs, and more police paraphernalia, along with drugs.

During that investigation, Sheriffs said they found an extensive amount of child porn on Holloman’s phone.

The 2021 case has been given to a grand jury.

Holloman has another bond hearing Wednesday.

