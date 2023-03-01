Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ahmed Abdalla, M.D., is a medical oncologist at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. On this ‘Healthy Living’, he joined us on Studio10 to talk about colorectal cancer.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the U.S.

We discuss the answers to some of the following questions:

•Who is most at risk for developing colorectal cancer?

•What new treatments are available for rectal cancer?

•What does it mean to have an organ preservation approach to treating colorectal cancer?

•What steps can we take to prevent colorectal cancer or to find it early?

•What are the current screening recommendations?

USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

usamci.com

---

