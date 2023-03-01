Here’s what the prosecution and defense can and cannot say during Mobile reckless murder trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The trial of Jonathan Pishoi Nakhla, which kicks off Wednesday, will follow a set of rules laid out this week by the judge.

Nakhla stands accused of causing the death of a medical student, who was passenger in the sports car he was driving when it crashed on the Interstate 65 service road in August 2020.

On the eve of trial, Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks ruled on a series of requests by the prosecution and defense related to everything from what evidence can be admitted to what the defense is allowed to call he defendant.

Brooks granted a defense request to prohibit prosecutors from mentioning an alleged extramarital relationship or affair. The judge also sided with the defense on a prosecution request to prohibit the defense from referring to Nakhla as a doctor in “any way, shape of form.” Prosecutors argued that Nakhla no longer has a medical license and, therefore, is not entitled to the honorific.

The judge ruled that the state can admit the defendant’s medical records and that prosecutors can put on the expert testimony of Dr. Curt Harper about the Nakhla’s blood alcohol level and the effect on a human of a particular level of intoxication.

Other highlights from the judge’s rulings:

Evidence gathered from Nakhla’s vehicle. The judge overruled arguments by the defense that evidence from the car should be barred on grounds that it was not based on probable cause. The judge did, however, grant the defense request to prohibit testimony about a state trooper’s testimony about what would have happened if the defendant’s car had been traveling at 45 mph and that prosecutors cannot show an animation created by the trooper to demonstrate that.

Evidence gathered from Nakhla’s phone. The defense argued that investigators seized the phone unconstitutionally. But Brooks sided with prosecutors and will allow at least some evidence found on the phone.

Evidence of prior “bad acts.” The defense and prosecution disagreed over evidence prosecutors want to present as an exception to rules that normally prohibit prosecutors from telling jurors about previous conduct. The judge ruled that jurors can hear testimony from witnesses who say they were in the car with Nakhla when he drove fast. But the judge ruled they cannot testified about being afraid – unless they expressed those feelings to the defendant.

The judge also ruled that another witness can testify about seeing Nakhla drinking at an apartment before the accident but that she cannot testify that the defendant asked her to have sex with her while in the car.

